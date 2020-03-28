Savannah Gulfstream employee tests positive for coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. employee in Savannah has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said in a news release on Friday.

The employee is receiving medical care. Further details about the employee’s identity and possible exposure were not released.

The company said all employees who work in the same area or who had close contact with the employee were notified and asked to self-quarantine and self-monitor.

Gulfstream said the company has increased cleaning in its facilities, reduced company travel, implemented screenings, limited visitors and quarantined and disinfected all incoming aircraft in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have also encouraged employees to intensify personal hygiene, practice social distancing at work, and stay home if they have symptoms or feel unwell,” Gulfstream said.

All of Gulfstream’s facilities are operating “in accordance with identification of aviation as critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber & Industrial Security Agency (CISA).”

On Tuesday, Gulfstream announces an employee in Dallas tested positive for the coronavirus. The company said it is closely monitoring the situation at all of its facilities.

WSAV has the latest updates on the coronavirus here.