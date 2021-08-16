Savannah groups partner for ‘vaccines, vision and voting’ event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local organizations are partnering up to encourage people to get vaccinated and registered to vote.

The A. Philip Randolph Institute will host a 3-V event on Tuesday, focusing on vaccines, vision and voting.

“We are urging everyone that has not been vaccinated to come out,” said Jerome Irwin, the president of the Southeastern Georgia Chapter A. Philip Randolph Institute.

Organizers created the event to spread a message for the Savannah community.

“Vaccinations are very important…with the new virus, that strain that’s going around,” said Rev. Jai Haithco, pastor St. Philip AME Church.

Irwin says he hopes the community responds to the event in a positive way.

“If they don’t have a ride or if they call us, we will try to get them a ride,” he added.

Organizers say the spreading of the virus is a domino effect — and the vaccine is vital.

“The message is clear — we need to make sure we are vaccinated,” said James Jones, A. Philip Randolph Institute member.

“We don’t want to see people dying when it can be changed around,” Irwin said, “when they can take a vaccine and stop it.”

“Do you want to live or do you want to die? Make your choice,” he continued. “The vaccine can help you live”

The 3-V event will take place Tuesday evening at the W.W. Law Center located on East Bolton Street.

Following the event, a virtual town hall will be held HERE on A. Philip Randolph’s Facebook page.