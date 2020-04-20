coronavirus banner

Savannah girl celebrates turning 6 with mermaid-themed birthday parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The shelter in place order didn’t stop one Savannah girl from celebrating her birthday.

Ilsa Gonzalez celebrated turning 6 years old with a nautical themed birthday parade on Sunday. The parade was based on Ilsa’s favorite book, “Julian is a Mermaid.” Neighbors decorated their cars with balloons and signs wishing her a big “happy birthday.”

Despite her birthday celebration this year being a bit unique, Ilsa and her family say they had fun and made more plans to celebrate at home as a family Sunday night.

“We’re gonna make a birthday cake, and the tail is gonna be at the top, and it’s gonna be made out of strawberries,” Ilsa said, telling News 3 about what she was looking forward to doing the rest of her special day.

Happy birthday, Ilsa!

