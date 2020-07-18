Savannah doctor shares experience working COVID-19 wing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare workers have been hailed as frontline heroes. Their tireless efforts have saved many lives.

Doctor Asma Khan works in a COVID-19 wing at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah and says she thinks every day, there’s an “element of fear.”

“Despite the social distancing measures that have taken place, we are still seeing a lot of people getting sick, and not just sick, but very sick,” Khan said. “So, our nation, the world, hasn’t since anything the likes of this since 1918, but in terms of since I’ve been a doctor, no this is all new. And I think that’s what makes it so worrisome and what makes people scared, is that this is unprecedented.”

Khan says she puts her own fear aside for her patients. She doesn’t have all the answers, but every day, she gives it her best.

“Anything we do as physicians, we always feel pressure to do right by the patient to make sure they’re getting better, to make sure their families are updated,” Khan said. “I think there is an added dynamic here that we don’t have families at the bedside in the hospital with their loved ones, and often that is a missing piece of the history and there is pressure from that point.”

Khan says the pressure keeps her fresh. Like other doctors, she’s always looking to new research and for new ways to treat her patients.

“We don’t know how this is going to play out. We don’t know when it’s going to end,” Khan said. “All we can do is look to the advice of the experts and follow their guidance. I take it day by day. I can’t think ‘a year down the line, is this still going to be my life?’ I take it day by day because that helps me bring the energy forward, the mental energy I need to help my patients the most.”

Every day on the hospital floor, Khan faces the consequences of COVID-19. She’s looking at the same data the rest of the community is. Cases are going up, and more people are being hospitalized.

“I don’t know what I can say to make people listen,” Khan said. “People have to take that responsibility on themselves. I can’t force them to do what they don’t want to do. All we can do is provide our advice and say that wearing masks, social distancing, is important. It is a cheap, it is a free intervention that can make a difference and it’s a minor inconvenience, so if you can do it, you should. Because although it might be slightly uncomfortable or slightly inconvenient for you, you could be saving somebody’s life.”

Khan says she’s proud to wear her white coat, but it doesn’t make her invincible.

“We have our moments , we’re human just like everybody else at home,” Khan said. “Regardless of what happens out in the community, regardless of the personal decisions people make, I am here to help if you get sick.”