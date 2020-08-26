Savannah Convention Center receives global anti-COVID cleanliness accreditation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Convention Center is being recognized for improving its approach to cleanliness during the pandemic.

The convention center has achieved GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association.

The accreditation ensures facilities follow a strict cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention program.

The venue is hosting events with more than 500 guests each weekend. Convention center employees say they pursued the accreditation so guests can feel confident attending their events.

“For us, when we turned in the paperwork, it was like an 89-page document, from our standpoint, it holds you to a standard to let everybody know we are doing the necessary things to keep everyone safe,” Savannah Convention Center Director of Operations Ronnie Hickman said.





Savannah Convention Center social distancing

“We have signage around the building to keep people 6 feet apart,” Hickman added.

Director of Global Biorisk Advisory Council Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner says not only can guests feel confident entering a venue that has a GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation, but it helps keep businesses up and running while keeping a sense of community in a city during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s important that the businesses of Savannah, with the convention center, come up with a plan of how they can reopen,” Macgregor-Skinner said. “The emotional and financial suffering at the moment is just terrible. But we can do this and we can open up and we can do it safely.”

Hear more from Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner below:

Macgregor-Skinner says more hotels, restaurants, and venues around Savannah are pursuing the same accreditation so visitors can feel safe in their businesses.

“It takes a little bit of training, a little bit of awareness and a bit of problem-solving,” Macgregor-Skinner added. “But we need to focus on this in Savannah as a community.”

Savannah is joined by convention centers in Toronto, Las Vegas, Chicago and Memphis, receiving a GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation.