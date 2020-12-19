Savannah company provides home health care to seniors, medically fragile

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah company is on a mission to make health care more convenient for the community’s most vulnerable members.

My NurseNow says they’re bridging the gap between assisted living homes and non-medical caretakers.

Anna Dove’s been a nurse for 25 years. She got most of her experience inside a hospital and now works for My NurseNow, providing the same care but from inside her patients’ home.

“In the hospital, you don’t have time, and you want to just sit in the patient’s room and just talk to them about their families or just interesting things they’ve done,” said Dove, “and now I really get to do that.”

Dove says a lot of her patients are old and medically fragile, which means in a pandemic, they’re potentially risking their lives just by stepping out the door.

As a registered nurse, she can check vitals, monitor co-morbidities and make a call if it’s time to go to the hospital.

This is an alternative for seniors who don’t feel comfortable enough with technology to use telehealth.

“We’re on the ground for the families you know, communicating with them,” said Dove, “providing just companionship for these clients, and because we are health care workers, we actually know things to look for.”

Co-founder of the company, Scott Pierce, says a key service includes in-home COVID-19 testing.

Pierce says nurses visit in full personal protective equipment to take the sample, and results usually come back in 36 hours.

“We have nurse care managers, and we’re the only company in town that provides that level of health care consultant and manager who manages all your care,” said Pierce, “and then from that, we got into quality home care.

“It’s just been fantastic working with folks,” he added.

Pierce says if a patient has COVID-19, nurses know what to do, including keeping them out of the hospital unless absolutely necessary.

“You just have to be on the lookout for the signs and the symptoms because obviously, we can’t do everything in the home, and sometimes you have to bring in the cavalry,” said Dove. “They have to go to the hospital.”

Pierce says in the future, they hope to provide at-home vaccinations.

My NurseNow charges a $99 service fee, but tests are usually covered by insurance. To learn more visit here.