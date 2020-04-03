Savannah City Council urges social distancing in coronavirus update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Council met Thursday to continue to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have reason to believe again as these tests results keep coming back there should be more,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Chatham County’s coronavirus numbers have risen by 130 percent since Monday. City Aldermen believes that some residents are still not grasping the gravity of this pandemic. They’re seeing large gatherings throughout the city and now it’s leading them to crack down even more.

“We’re assigning 10 city staffers to serve as city marshals who will be issuing either warnings or notices to correct for not adhering to social distancing guidelines,” Savannah City Manager, Pat Monahan said. “The police department will be deploying an electronic message board to Forsyth Park to remind park users about social distancing.”

While the city continues to tackle that problem some alderman are concerned about Savannah’s workers who work on the frontlines.

“If you consider that the numbers are rising if we consider that people are dying and then if we further consider the fact that in our community testing is at a premium,” Alderwoman, Kesha Gibson-Carter said.

“I’m afraid in weeks to come we’re going to see a lot of cases,” Alderwoman, Bernetta Lanier said.

Some believe hazard pay should be given but Mayor Johnson said with 1,500 employees being considered essential frontline workers the city isn’t prepared to offer that as the city is seeing a dip financially.

“There is no end date at this time so therefore they’re working their best guesses trying to determine what it would take to ensure the city incurs as least damage as possible,” Johnson said.