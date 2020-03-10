Savannah City Council to hold public discussion with DPH to discuss COVID-19 Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah City Council will hold a public discussion with the Department of Public Health at its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus.

District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo said in a statement on Facebook Tuesday that the City of Savannah is working to make sure they manage the thousands of visitors to town for St. Patrick’s Day in the best way and as recommended by health agencies and experts.

Palumbo said the best thing for residents to do ahead of St. Patrick’s Day is to follow best practices like washing your hands, getting a full night’s rest and staying home if you’re ill.

“Take the virus seriously, but do not let the fear of what’s happening today lead us to regretting our decisions tomorrow,” Palumbo said in the statement.

The City Council meeting is set for Thursday at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

