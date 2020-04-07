Savannah City Council prepares for increase in COVID-19 cases, Loeffler explains CARES Act

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah city leaders are giving an update on what they’re doing to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler also gave an update on what’s being done at the federal level.

“Nobody else is going to fight for us we have to fight for us,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

With 207 positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the Coastal Health District as of Monday night, the Savannah City Council is preparing for conditions to worsen.

“We expect that over the next two weeks from all of the signs that that will be our ruckus weeks meaning that we will have an uptick in cases,” Johnson said.

The city has purchased N-95 masks along with other essential items to protect its city workers. Starting soon they’ll begin to take temperatures at worksites.

“We need to make sure we are limiting their exposure as best we can and so that means reducing the crews,” Johnson said.

But for now they’re doing everything to make sure employees still have jobs.

“At this point, it is my strongest hope and desire not to need to institute any furloughs or any reductions in force,” City Manager, Pat Monahan said.

Small businesses in Savannah are also finding ways to stay afloat. Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler understands that tourism plays a huge role in Savannah’s economy. She reccomends anyone struggling to apply for the newly passed CARES Act.

“It’s just vital that we help these small businesses stay on their feet, keep employees attached to them by providing loan forgiveness to keep those employees in place, keep their benefits intact,” Loeffler said.

The historic passage of the $2 trillion package by Congress is to help those impacted economically by COVID-19. Loeffler said she’s holding the federal government to its promise of getting stimulus checks out as quickly as possible.

“That should provide good financing to those that have a cash flow shortage on favorable terms,” Loeffler said.

She said this will allow businesses to maintain employees and pay leases when they reopen.