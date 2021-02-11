Savannah City Council passes mask mandate renewal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An emergency order requiring masks in Savannah will remain in effect through March 7.

The Savannah City Council passed a renewal of the order during Thursday’s regular meeting.

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory in Savannah since July 1, 2020, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order requires masks at public places in the city, including in commercial establishments and on tours. Anyone not complying with the mandate could face a fine of up to $500.

Those who can’t wear a face covering due to their age or underlying health condition are exempt from the mandate.

Masks are not required statewide, but local orders are allowed. In recent weeks, Mayor Van Johnson has called on Gov. Brian Kemp to reconsider issuing a mask mandate across the state.