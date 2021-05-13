Savannah City Council approves mask order renewal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On the heels of new guidance issued for those who are fully vaccinated, Savannah City Council on Thursday approved the renewal of the city’s mask order.

Last week, Mayor Van Johnson signed off on the mandate, which extends the mask requirement until 11:59 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 31. The council’s approval makes it official.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can resume activities indoor and outdoor, large or small, without wearing a mask or social distancing.

But there are exceptions, including if a local requirement is in effect.

At the end of last month, Chatham County also moved to continue its mask ordinance. It’s the 12th continuation of the order and remains in place until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.

Across the county, 30% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Statewide, 29% of Georgians are fully vaccinated.