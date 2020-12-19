Savannah alderman tests positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Not the holiday news I was looking for,” he wrote on Facebook.

The alderman also works as a police captain at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus.

Purtee said he’s “really sick” and has experienced fatigue and trouble breathing.

“Jacob and I ask for your prayers and blessings at this time for speedy recovery,” he wrote. “It’s been a very trying year for many of us. I’ve done everything I could to possibly avoid getting this.”

Savannah City Council has held their meetings online for several months.