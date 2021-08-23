‘Safe and effective’, local politicians react to FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 08: A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA had previously approved the shots for emergency use.

This move brings new hope that vaccine hesitancy will begin to fade. Some unvaccinated say they are hesitant because of the lack of full approval and they consider the vaccines to be experimental.

A growing list of local politicians took to social media in reaction to the news while also encouraging vaccination and reassuring that they are “safe and effective.”

“The full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine confirms the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine beyond any doubt,” Representative Buddy Carter wrote on Twitter. Carter, a pharmacist himself, participated in the vaccine clinical trials.

“This decision further underscores the safety & efficacy of this vaccine—if you haven’t gotten your shot yet, make a plan to do so today,” Sen. Rafael Warnock said. The Georgia Reverend went on to encourage the unvaccinated to schedule their first dose immediately.

“South Carolinians can be even more confident that the vaccine is safe and effective,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says. “I encourage those who want to get a vaccine to get one as soon as possible.”

McMaster has opposed mask and vaccine mandates and instead said “common sense” will solve the COVID-19 situation in the Palmetto State.

“Today’s move by the @US_FDA to grant full approval of the Pfizer vaccine is a welcome step in the right direction, and I encourage them to take similar action with the two COVID-19 vaccines still under Emergency Use Authorization,” Gov. Brian Kemp wrote on Twitter.

Kemp went on to encourage residents to talk with their doctors and get vaccinated. On Aug. 19, Kemp signed an executive order banning local governments from enforcing mask and vaccine mandates.