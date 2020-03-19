Rideshare drivers say COVID-19 concerns are hurting business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Local rideshare drivers say they’re starting to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as some local businesses and schools shut their doors through at least the end of March.

“We’re only getting about a third of what we were getting prior to this week, when they started closing everything down, so it’s really hurting us financially,” Melody Daniel, an Uber and Lyft driver for the past two years, told WSAV.com NOW.

“But we have to work, we have to put food on the table and we have bills to pay, so unless somebody says, ‘hey, no bills,’ we’re out here, struggling along,” she told us from the Savannah/Hilton Head Airport Rideshare Parking Lot, where several other drivers waited for business to roll in.

Pooler resident Andrew Hodgson, an Uber driver who’s been driving full-time for about three years, says he’s also been feeling the effects.

He points to the closed businesses in South Carolina as a culprit for the lack of business he and other local rideshare drivers have been getting.

“The drivers from South Carolina flock here so they can still work and make a living, and I get it, they need to make a living, too,” Hodgson told WSAV.com NOW.

“But then that impacts us because we don’t have enough work as it is, and the biggest part of our trade at this time of year, the big events, the Heritage, Master’s, tourism, they’re all gone,” he said, adding that fewer students in the area due to the COVID-19 outbreak has also hurt his pockets.

“I mean, what can you do? You’re just an independent contractor, there’s nothing you can do,” Hodgson said. “If you don’t work, you don’t get paid, so what can you do?”

Toni Ellison, an Uber driver in Bluffton, South Carolina, says she’s been hesitant to pick up drivers and takes precautions to protect them as well as herself.

However, it’s not the virus itself that worries her the most.

“It’s more the after effects of it, you know, the trickle-down effects, where the economy is going to be in three weeks, what people are going to do with no daycare and no school and no income, you know, getting laid off,” she said.

Ellison herself got laid off this week from her “real job,” as she put it, as a dispatcher for a limousine and black car service in Bluffton, which was dealing with canceled reservation after canceled reservation before Ellison lost her job.

“The owner held on for as long as he could, but reservations for weddings and groups that we spent all winter making were canceling six to 10 a day,” Ellison said. “A small business can’t handle that, and we are just one of many.”

Julie Cumbess, who’s been a Savannah Uber driver for two-and-a-half years, said she noticed a huge drop in the number of passengers she was getting this year for St. Patrick’s Day.

Most of the holiday’s festivities were canceled.

“It probably triples at least the amount of money that we make every year, so it definitely was a letdown, for sure,” Cumbess told WSAV.com NOW.

Cumbess says on a typical eight-hour shift, she picks up anywhere between 12 and 20 passengers a day, but in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, only around seven to nine riders hop in her backseat daily.

“It’s definitely a lot slower,” Cumbess said, adding that she’s finding herself having to sit around and wait for rides.

Despite that, she’s continuing to work as a rideshare driver and be there for the people who need a lift, as long as it’s safe to do so.

“I have been working every day, as long as I possibly can, so I can save up, because I know that once it does reach here, I probably will not feel comfortable driving at all,” Cumbess said.

Drivers share their health concerns, take precautions

For Hodgson, the fear of contracting COVID-19 is real. If he, his partner or son’s mother were to catch the virus, his immunocompromised young son faces a serious health threat.

“When he was five months old, he had a fever that caused a seizure and he got brain damage from that, and since then, his immune system’s not been that great,” Hodgson said, adding that his child still gets seizures whenever he gets a fever.

“Driving Uber, I mean, you don’t know who you’re picking up, you don’t know where they’ve been, what they’ve been doing,” he said. “It’s kind of scary.”

He says he’s taking whatever steps he can to prevent from getting sick and exposing his son to the dangers of the novel coronavirus.

“We’re now to the point when we pick up from the airport, we don’t pick up luggage,” he said. “It’s safer for you and for me if I don’t touch your luggage.”

Hodgson also says he keeps his vehicle stocked with Lysol wipes and spray as well as hand sanitizer.

“Every time somebody gets in, I clean the car out,” he said.

Daniel and other drivers are taking similar precautions.

“I keep Lysol, Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer for me and my passengers in the vehicle, I never look face to face to the passenger, you know, it’s always behind me, so that way, if they do cough or sneeze, it’s not coming directly into my face,” Daniel said.

Her riders have also been doing their part to cut down on the spread of the virus.

“The passengers are great. When they get in, I ask them if they want a wipe and they’re more than happy to take one,” Daniel said. “When they get out, I see them wiping doors down when they get through touching them, so everybody’s working together to keep the spread from going.”

“It’s really been a great community builder,” she said.

Meanwhile, Uber released a statement of support to its drivers, noting that the company intends to provide financial assistance for up to two weeks to any active Uber driver who is diagnosed with COVID-19.

It also applies if a public health authority puts the driver in quarantine due to their risk of spreading the disease.

Uber stated that the policy is effective until April 6, 2020, which is when they’ll reassess the situation.

“People have to get to the doctor, they need to get groceries, or they need to get prescriptions,” Daniel said. “They’ve got to have a way to go, so I’ll be here until they shut me down.”