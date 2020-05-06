Richmond Hill COVID-19 collection site opening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Health District is opening a collection site in Richmond Hill on Wednesday—offering testing every day of the week but only by appointment.

The Coastal Health District and urgent care provider Expercare are making the specimen collection site available to anyone with the following symptoms:

Fever

Shortness of breath

Recent loss of taste or smell

Chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

People without symptoms can also qualify for tests—including first responders, healthcare workers, people who work in group care facilities, and critical infrastructure workers.

The Richmond Hill testing site will be at the Expercare Urgent Care on Exchange Street. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p..m. Call (912)-230-9734 to schedule an appointment.

Multiple new mobile COVID-19 testing sites will also be set up around Chatham County on Wednesday.

The following “pop-up” style collection sites will be offering free mobile testing:

Wednesday, May 6, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Bloomingdale Elementary School parking lot, 101 E Main Street in Bloomingdale

Wednesday, May 13, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., West Chatham Middle School parking lot, 800 Pine Barren Road in Pooler

Wednesday, May 20, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Groves High School parking lot, 100 Priscilla D. Thomas Drive in Garden City

Wednesday, May 27, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ogeecheton Community Park, Dempsey Avenue and Ryals Street

Health District officials said tests take about five minutes and results can be ready in a few days. No appointment is needed for the mobile sites.

The existing Savannah collection site at the Jennifer Ross Complex will continue to offer free testing but a referral and a scheduled appointment are required.