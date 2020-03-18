Restaurants get creative to continue local business amid coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local restaurants are keeping customers coming with new incentives for grab-n-go orders.

Bull Street Taco is including a free roll of toilet paper with their purchase of a taco box. The idea sparked owner, John Massey, after his business began feeling the effects of the coronavirus.

“I woke up this morning and was trying to figure out a way to get some people to come to the door and get some take out food and it was a dumb silly idea but it seems to have taken off pretty well,” he said.

Like many other local restaurants, the shop is trying to continue to reel in business while also keeping people safe. Massey says it’s important to think about the employees and the other aspects of business that the restaurant supports.

“The employees that work here are your friends, your neighbors and your family but we also support people in the marketing business, farmers and other vendors. Restaurants are more than just the people inside the building,” Massey said.

The taco shop has closed inside dining, but encourages people to come out and grab their meals to-go while continuing to support the local food industry in this desperate time.