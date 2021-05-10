Publix pharmacies offer walk-in COVID vaccines in 7 states, including SC, Ga.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People line up to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the one-time pop-up vaccination site located 16th Street beach on the sand on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Miami Beach. The one-time vaccination site made possible by Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson and the Florida Division of Emergency Management will administer up to 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Publix pharmacies is now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine at all of its pharmacies.

The Lakeland, Florida-based supermarket chain said on its website that customers have the choice of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That is subject to availability because the chain still offers appointments.

The notice that walk-ins are also welcome at stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia comes a week after President Joe Biden required pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program to offer walk-in vaccinations.

Publix had been offering walk-in availability at its Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories