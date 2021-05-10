Publix pharmacies offer walk-in COVID vaccines in 7 states, including SC, Ga.

People line up to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the one-time pop-up vaccination site located 16th Street beach on the sand on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Miami Beach. The one-time vaccination site made possible by Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson and the Florida Division of Emergency Management will administer up to 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Publix pharmacies is now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine at all of its pharmacies.

The Lakeland, Florida-based supermarket chain said on its website that customers have the choice of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That is subject to availability because the chain still offers appointments.

The notice that walk-ins are also welcome at stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia comes a week after President Joe Biden required pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program to offer walk-in vaccinations.

Publix had been offering walk-in availability at its Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee stores.