Public Health Department expanding COVID-19 mobile testing sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public Health Department officials told WSAV News 3 they plan to increase their staff and add an additional line at their “pop-up” mobile testing sites.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention said although “it may be possible” for COVID-19 to be spread through surfaces, they announced on Wednesday that it “does not spread easily” by touching contaminated objects or surfaces.

Health officials said their mobile testing sites are performing around 200 tests a day compared to their fixed sites that have only been doing about 100. The influx of people at the mobile locations is being met by the health department with their efforts to increase the staff they have on location in addition to adding an extra line for the drive-thru testing—increasing the amount of tests they do each week.

Chatham County’s Nurse Manager, Tammi Brown, said having accessible testing sites enables them to get the data they need to determine the spread of the virus and “hot spot” locations. She said this information helps them create a community mitigation plan.

Brown said the process is quick. Drivers enter the line that directs them to a clinician who assigns them a Person Under Investigation (PUI) number followed by getting either a nasal or oral swab test. Testing results can take a couple of days up to about a week,

“We’re going to have two mobile sites every week where previously we just had one a week, we’re going to have two a week in different places throughout the county and we’re trying to go into communities so we can reach people who might not have access to come to the fixed site. We’re hoping to reach as many people as we can, that’s our primary focus right now,” Brown said.

The following upcoming mobile sites will be open to the public, weather permitting:

Thursday, May 21:

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Garden City Stadium parking lot, 160B Priscilla D Thomas Way, Garden City

Tuesday, May 26:

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Butler Elementary School parking lot, 1909 Cynthia Street, Savannah

Thursday, May 28:

9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church parking lot, 50 Diamond Causeway, Savannah

Anyone can get a free test, and they do not have to have symptoms to be tested.

Testing at one of their fixed site locations must be done through an appointment. You can call 912-230-9744 to set up an appointment or click HERE.

“We want people to continue to do the things that we’ve been doing like social distancing and still wearing a mask a cloth mask if you’re going to be in an area where you can ‘t socially distance. Keep washing your hands. We don’t want people to become complacent just because states are starting to reopen, stores are starting to reopen we still want people to be responsible and keep in mind that we still are in the midst of a pandemic, we’re not back to normal just yet,” Brown added.

For more information on their mobile testing sites click here.