Protests may be causing spike in COVID-19 cases, doctors say

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Doctors in Atlanta are pointing to protests and the reopening of the economy as possible reasons for a spike in the state’s COVID-19 cases.

Health experts say if you go out, wear a mask or face shield, and use hand sanitizer, and if you’re sick, just stay home.

“It’s the same principle that we apply in the hospital,” says Dr. Jay Varkey at Emory University Hospital. “My mask protects you, your masks protect me. During a large gathering, it’s a safe way to protect each other.”

Doctors say by nature, tear gas or pepper bombs would cause a person to rub their eyes, which can, in turn, cause infection transmission.

State leader wants everyone who has protested, to get tested, even if a mask was worn.

“Do mass protests have the risk of spreading COVID-19? Yes, but as the country slowly opens that we be honest with the public that there is no such thing as a zero-risk social activity,” Varkey adds.

According to new data by John Hopkins University, one out of every 150 Americans is infected with COVID-19.

State health data shows the metro Atlanta area has the worst outbreak with Albany and Gainesville as hot spots.