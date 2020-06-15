Priority COVID-19 testing available for first responders in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia is offering priority COVID-19 testing for first responders.

Starting Monday, June 15, first responders can go to any specimen points of collection in the state, show their official ID and get tested.

A list of locations is available online. Officials say there is no need to set up an appointment.

“First responders are vital to health and safety of our communities, and we want to support

them by ensuring they are able to be tested quickly and efficiently,” said Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) Director Homer Bryson.

“We also want citizens to be secure, knowing that when a firefighter, paramedic, or police officer goes to a call, those responders have been tested for COVID19,” he added.

The priority testing is made possible by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and GEMA/HS.

“We’ve been working to ensure that every Georgian has access to testing,” said Georgia DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. “Making sure our first responders have quick access to testing helps keep them healthy as they care for their communities.”

For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit here.