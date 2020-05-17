Priest goes viral after using holy water squirt gun at drive-thru service

DETROIT, Mich. (NBC News) – Churches across the country are finding new ways to stay connected with parishioners amid the coronavirus pandemic, but one priest in Michigan may have found the most unique way.

Photos posted on social media by Saint Ambrose Church show Reverend Tim Pelc using a squirt gun to shoot holy water on Easter.

Drivers pulled up to the church steps and were greeted by Pelc wearing a face mask and gloves and holding a bright green gun. He said he wanted to find a way to continue the tradition of blessing Easter baskets despite the circumstances.

Pelc told Buzzfeed News that he was a little concerned about how the Vatican might react when photos of him squirting holy water began circulating widely on the internet. He said he “hasn’t heard anything yet.”

The photos have inspired plenty of memes online.