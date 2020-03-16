President Trump releases ‘coronavirus guidelines’ for U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and members of his coronavirus task force on Monday announced new recommendations aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19 that will dramatically alter American life.

The White House is urging all older Americans and those with underlying health conditions to stay home and away from other people. And it is recommending that all Americans work from home, avoid bars and restaurants, and avoid social gatherings or groups of more than 10 people.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci says the recommendations are commensurate to the crisis and warns that, “They will fail if people don’t adhere to them”

Trump says the U.S. could be coping with the virus until July or August,” and maybe “longer than that.”