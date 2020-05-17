Postal worker leaves gift cards for 2020 graduates along route

CONCORD, N.H. (CNN) – It’s normal for U.S. Postal workers to deliver cards, but one mail carrier in New Hampshire is going above and beyond by giving 2020 graduates greeting cards from himself.

Josh Crowell says his daughter graduated high school in 2018, so he knows commencement is an important rite of passage. When he saw graduation signs along his route, he wanted to honor students who can’t walk across a stage this year due to the coronavirus.

Crowell began leaving graduates along his route cards with handwritten notes and a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card inside.

He signs the cards, “Your mailman, Josh.”