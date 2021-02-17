‘Please take it’: Local faith leaders host vaccine clinics hoping to reach underserved communities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Joseph’s/Candler is teaming up with Savannah faith leaders to make sure undeserved communities have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital system picked 10 local pastors at the direction of State Rep. Carl Gilliard to form a network of churches that will educate and ease vaccine concerns among their communities.

The first clinic launched on Wednesday at St. Phillips Monumental AME Church. Pastor Bernard Clarke said this partnership is long overdue and should serve as a model for others around the state.

“We do have individuals who do say, ‘If it wasn’t at the church I wouldn’t have taken it,'” Clarke explained.

“We really need to be leaders at this time, especially in the church, in order to get people vaccinated and for them to believe in what’s happening,” he added.

The vaccine education portion of this plan will begin sometime in March, according to St. Joseph’s/Candler’s CEO Paul Hinchey. He and Gilliard are collaborating with local officials at the Department of Public Health to secure vaccines.

Hinchey says they’ll be using a survey tool to find out how many people in these communities would get the vaccine. He says they’ll give that data to their marketing department in an effort to amplify key information about the vaccine.

“You’re not going to get anyone to roll up their sleeve and get a shot unless you address it in a listening way and an empathic way, what their concerns are,” said Hinchey.

Darlington Deviolet was referred to the church by her own pastor, and she says she has no complaints after getting her first shot.

“It’s nothing to be afraid and it’s going to do us some good,” said Deviolet.

Minority communities tend to have more health conditions and poorer outcomes when infected with COVID-19.

Clarke says many of his parishioners fall into that category, which is why this effort is so crucial.

“Every time, from Bible study to prayer service to worship service, we encourage them to know if there’s a vaccine offered to them,” said Clarke, adding, “please take it.”

The health department will assist with providing vaccines to approximately 1,000 people in underserved communities who are 65 and older through locations identified by the advisory group.

News 3 is told the next one will take place on Feb. 24 at a church on the southside.

“Come in and get it taken care of,” said Deviolet, “so we can back to what we use to do, going to church.”

Deviolet says after her second shot she’s looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren.

Those who want to get vaccinated still have to make an appointment through the Chatham County Health Department. For more information click here.