Photographers nationwide to offer free headshots to those unemployed amid coronavirus

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CNN Newsource) – A professional headshot can be an important tool to get into the workforce. Photographers nationwide are stepping in to make sure those who have lost their jobs have the photos they need.

Photographers across the nation have planned a free, pop-up style event in all 50 states on Wednesday. The goal is to take 10,000 headshots for people seeking employment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida-based photographer Sharon Morgenstern is joining the national effort.

“This is something that we feel we can do to give back to people to increase their chances of finding a job and getting back on their feet as we recover from COVID,” Morgenstern said.

The initiative, launched by an agency called Headshot Booker, is calling on job seekers to put their best face forward without worrying about the cost.

“They are 10 minute sessions where safety is a number one priority,” Lauren Lieberman, co-founding partner of Headshot Booker said. “You book your appointment at headshotbooker.com, you reserve your space, and that’s the time when the photographer will take the time with you to bring out your best. And we want you to leave confidently to take your next step.”

Photographers say the best way to prepare for the photoshoot is to wear solid colors, keep your look natural, and save the selfies for social media.

“If you’re a person who’s hiring and you’re presented with two headshots and one is a selfie that someone took in their backyard or someone cropped themselves out of a group photo at a party or something, versus a professional headshot, people are going to be more likely to hire people with the professional headshot,” Lieberman said.

Participating photographers say they hope their photos will help people’s next opportunity fall into place.

“It really has the power through one image, through one experience, to completely change their lives and give them hope,” Lieberman said.

Across the country, more than 200 photographers are expected to participate in pop-up, headshot photoshoots in all 50 states on Wednesday. This could make it the largest, single-day photo initiative to help people get back to work, ever.

In Georgia, pop-up studios will be in Atlanta, Alpharetta, and Augusta. In South Carolina, studios will be set up in Greenville and Columbia.