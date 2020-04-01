Parker’s stores move hand sanitizer inside after dispensers stolen at gas pumps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local convenience store is reporting an unusual crime linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hand sanitizer dispensers have been stolen off the side of gas pumps at multiple Parker’s locations.

Ina post on Facebook, Parker’s said, “We are deeply disappointed that this keeps happening. Fighting the spread of the coronavirus is a community-wide effort. It is not a solo act.”

News 3 spoke to the President of Parker’s, Jeff Bush, who says the remaining dispensers will be moved inside stores. He also says the company has seen temporary shortages in some of their products.

“The issues have just been from the logistics of it. Trying to keep up with the demand because what people say is it’s spiked,” said Bush. “People are bringing supplies. It’s just taking a time to get here so there’s a little bit of a blip. But what you’re seeing now is everyone starting to catch up.”

Bush says Parker’s will continue to implement steps to protect their customers and employees.

“We’re doing hourly sanitation checklists around the store,” said Bush. “We’ve given out gloves to our employees too.”

Stores also no longer have any self-service food items available and refills are not allowed on cups. Plexiglass barriers have also been installed at the cash registers as well.

Parker’s employees will also get a $2.50 raise per hour until the end of April and hours for the store have mostly stayed the same.

Check the Parker’s website here for any changes in hours at any one of their locations.