Parents sue Georgia school district for not ordering masks

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2021, file photo, pro-mask and non-mask wearing demonstrators face off at the Cobb County School Board Headquarters in Marietta, Ga. The start of school year has also led to fierce battles between parents and administrators over mask requirements that have devolved into violence at times. In the state of Georgia, many school superintendents said they experienced more cases and quarantines in the first few weeks of class than during all of last year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Four parents are suing the Cobb County school district on behalf of their children.

They say the failure of Georgia’s second largest school district to require masks means their students cannot safely attend in-person classes because of their disabilities.

The suit was filed Friday in federal court in Atlanta. It says the 107,000-student suburban Atlanta district is violating federal law governing how students with disabilities are treated in public schools.

The lawsuit asks a judge to order the district to follow CDC guidelines on masks and other issues. The district has defended its stance amid repeated protests.