Oxford COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

(NBC News) – Early data from human trials of a vaccine being developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University indicate it induced two immune responses: The production of antibodies and production of T-cells which attack virus cells.



“We don’t know if one is more important than the other at the moment, but we think both are important so we’re happy to see both in our vaccine,” says AstraZeneca’s Mene Pangalos.



No serious side effects were reported. Headache and fatigue were the most common.

The vaccine is already in Phase Three trials to determine if it protects against infection.



Oxford University and AstraZeneca have agreed to supply Europe with 400 million doses of vaccine as early as the end of the year if additional studies and research continue to go well.

