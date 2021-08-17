Over 350 SCCPSS students contract COVID, 4k in quarantine in 2nd week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 350 Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) students contracted COVID-19 and 4,000 are in quarantine in the second week back in school.

SCCPSS says 44 staffers caught the novel virus and 215 are in quarantine as well. For perspective, that means nearly 1% of all students have tested positive and more than 11% are in quarantine. SCCPSS said it will release updated COVID-19 numbers each week.

Each school’s COVID-19 numbers are listed in the document below.

West Chatham Middle was hit the hardest, reporting 17 cases of COVID-19 and 330 students in quarantine.

Currently, Chatham County is reporting record numbers in cases, hospitalizations and community transmission. A previous high of 1,712 new COVID-19 cases was reported over 13 days in January. The new record shattered that by reporting 2,903 new cases in the past two weeks. That marks a 69% increase from the previous high to another.

Provided by the Coastal Health District.

The eight-county total in the Coastal Health District paints a more sobering image of the resurgence of COVID-19. During those same 13 days in January, the Coastal Health District reporting 3,258 new cases of COVID. Now, the total is 6,205 new cases. That marks a 90% increase.