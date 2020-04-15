ONLY ON 3: First COVID-19 patient released from Beaufort Memorial

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The coronavirus has claimed 107 lives in South Carolina. But with every sad story, there are now positive ones about people winning their fight with the virus.

The first two COVID-19 patients to be diagnosed and treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital went home Wednesday.

One of them, David Jackson, talked with News 3 on his way out of the hospital.

“Well about 10 days ago I couldn’t lift my arms, I couldn’t lift my legs, now I’m able to do it on my own with a walker,” said Jackson.

He came to Beaufort Memorial on March 18 with COVID-19 symptoms.

“The malaise, the fever — I just knew something was not right,” Jackson said. “I’ve been in the medical field, so this was something I’ve never experienced.”

He was admitted and spent 13 days in intensive care with 11 days on a ventilator struggling to breathe.

“I am a blessed man by the miracle of being in that building,” said Jackson. “It is not me. I just laid there. (The doctors and nurses) did everything.”

Even though Jackson was the one who contracted the disease, he says his wife is the one “who went through hell and back.”

“She was told I had a 50-50 chance of living and she never quit,” he said. “She became my protector, and she became my advocate.

“So the real heroes are them, my wife and all the people that were praying for me. I’m just the guy that was laying there. “

Rebecca Jackson says prayer and hope pulled them through the weeks of illness, uncertainty and distance.

“It took a team,” said Rebecca. “He had to do the fight and I had to do the navigating and we couldn’t do the navigating together because I wasn’t allowed in the hospital.”

“That was very difficult to not see him all this time,” she said.

When asked if she ever let doubt creep into his mind, David said “never.”

“There’s no negativity,” he said. “You are going to survive, you are going to get better. “

David was taken off the ventilator when his condition improved. Eventually, he landed in the acute rehab unit where he spent a week recovering and regaining strength with the help of therapists, nurses and physicians.

“I didn’t think I’d feel this good,” he said. “It’s going to take a couple of months to get back to where I was strength-wise.”

David said the medical professionals he worked with, including those in physical and occupational therapy, “were outstanding.”

“They push you, not too much, they make you go,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this.”

David said he considers himself lucky.

“They call me the miracle because I got everything back, but it was due to their efforts,” he said. “They did everything right. One thing wrong — I’m not here.”

News 3 asked Rebecca what his recovery means to her.

“It means prayers work,” she said. “God is good and there is nothing more important than having your loved ones with you.”

“No matter what else happens to you the thought of losing someone you are so close to is unfathomable until you are faced with it,” Rebecca continued. “Its a miracle he’s back.”

Now David is looking forward to being at home — and eating his wife’s cooking. He can walk with a walker right now, and while self-isolating, he plans to work out and get stronger and better.

“For the people that aren’t taking this seriously, should they?” News 3 asked.

“Its a death sentence if you don’t,” David said. “It is as simple as that.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t give this to anybody. It takes everything from you. Everything. And it takes everything from you right now.”

David does have a sense of humor about his condition. He asked for “Already Gone” by the Eagles as the song to play while he was leaving the hospital.

He plans to come back to Beaufort Memorial — not as a patient — but to celebrate the staff that helped save his life.