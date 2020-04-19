‘One World: At Home Together’ concert raises over $127M to fight coronavirus

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) – Dozens of celebrities and musicians came together Saturday for a night of solidarity and support for the healthcare workers fighting in the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One World: Together at Home”, an event by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, turned out to be a huge success.

Early Sunday, the organization tweeted that the event garnered more than $127 million in commitments to fight COVID-19.

$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief.



That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome.



Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event.



To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. pic.twitter.com/QudE6j7reF — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

Lady Gaga was one of the biggest celebrities participating. She began the evening, encouraging the audience to smile with a performance of “Smile”, the song popularized by Nat King Cole.

Stevie Wonder followed with Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me.”

“During hardships like this, we have to lean on each other for help. My friend the late Bill Withers has a perfect song about that,” Wonder said.

Sir Paul McCartney made a call to action before leading into The Beatles’ classic “Lady Madonna” set to images of healthcare workers.

“We have to all come together, to fight it on a global scale,” McCartney said. “Let’s tell our leaders, that we need them to strengthen the health care systems all around the world so that a crisis likes this never happens again.”

Those performances were withing just the first 15 minutes of the program, hosted by late night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Other performances included a backyard performance of “I’m Still Standing” by Sir Elton John and a socially distanced performance of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones.

Keith Urban performed a rendition of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” and Jennifer Lopez sang Barbara Streisand’s “People.”

Taylor Swift soloed her song “Soon You’ll Get Better”, an emotional and deeply personal song about her mother’s battle with cancer.

The star studded show closed with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend and Chinese pianist Lang Lang performing “The Prayer.”

To rewatch One World: At Home Together and learn more, click here.