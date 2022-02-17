Omicron hospitalizations declining slowing in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Chatham County is declining slowly, according to Dr. Stephen Thacker, the Associate Chief Medical Director of Memorial Health.

“So we are certainly heading down in the number of hospitalizations but it’s been a slow decline compared to prior pandemics,” said Thacker.

On Thursday, Dr. Thacker said that Memorial had 40 COVID patients and 12 were in ICU. He said there were two pediatric patients and that this time around, more children have been getting sick.

“You know, having illness that lands children in the hospital — we definitely have seen omicron as much more impactful than the prior delta pandemic in our region,” said Thacker.

Thacker is a pediatric physician and weighed in on the continued controversy about mask mandates in schools, including Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp says he supports letting parents decide if their child should have to wear a mask.

Thacker has a different view.

“Banning masks in schools environments without discussion around what our local disease looks like has a lot of political drivers behind it, not so much science drivers behind it,” he said. “I’m a pediatrician by training so I’m definitely in alignment with the American Academy of Pediatrics which aligns with the CDC that

still recommend that in school — where we still have a good percentage of our primary school population who do not have access to the vaccine — to continue to have universal masking in schools.”

Thacker hopes CDC guidelines still be followed in schools. In terms of the general population, he says more people being vaccinated and more people getting the virus and possibly having some immunity to it does put us in a different position compared to February of 2021.

“So you have an environment where it is a safer prospect to talk about how we gather in groups and certainly, we’ve learned a lot about what are the real risks of gathering especially when we’re outdoors and that risk is extremely low,” said Thacker.

For now, he says a declining COVID hospitalization rate is certainly positive but even though the public is anxious to get rid of many protective measures, he can’t recommend it.

“I think we have demonstrated to ourselves that it is critical that we continue to follow the guidance that’s evidence-based around the use of masking and vaccination, because when we slip back on a lot of these public health guidance measures we found that we have put our communities at risk again,” he says.