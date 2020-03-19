Old Savannah City Mission to give bagged meals to those in need amid coronavirus

Wyatt Schutt, center, a home schooled student, looks inside a bag lunch as he helps pack up bag lunches for children as part of the Snow Day Meal Patrol program at the Dream Center in Evansville, Ind., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016. The Dream Center is hoping to help fill the void of students on free and reduced lunches not getting a meal due to a snow day by making 250 bag lunches and delivering them to various places in the city. (Erin McCracken/Evansville Courier & Press via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Old Savannah City Mission is making a change to their services due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Old Savannah City Mission will no longer be serving group meals, potentially for up to eight weeks. However, organizers have a plan. Bags of prepared, packaged foods will be handed out to those in need instead.

The organization says they desperately need donations to continue to help the community. Old Savannah City Mission is accepting food donations that will go into bagged lunches. Organizers suggest ramen noodles, canned meals, snackables, beef jerky, apples, small bags of chips, etc.

Old Savannah City Mission is accepting donations 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Donations can be dropped off at 2414 Bull Street. If you’d like someone to meet you at your car, call 912-677-2294 when you arrive.