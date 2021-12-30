Official: COVID cases likely to soar in SC after New Year’s

A car turns in at a location for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Prisma Richland Hospital on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina’s top public health officials is urging people to stay home on New Year’s Eve as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

South Carolina’s Public Health Director said Thursday that the numbers are likely to soar in the days and weeks following New Year’s.

State health officials also reported 5,911 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Hospital admissions have more than doubled in the last week.

The health department says the rise in cases is leading to more demand for tests. It warns that people may see increased wait times at testing locations.