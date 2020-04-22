Trump ‘disagrees strongly’ with Kemp’s decision to reopen as Georgia doesn’t meet phase 1 criteria

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite heavy criticism, including from the president, Gov. Brian Kemp’s is allowing some businesses to reopen starting Friday.

“We are on track to meet the gating criteria for phase one,” the governor said in Monday’s press conference.

That gating criteria from the Trump Administration includes a downward trajectory of documented coronavirus cases in a 14-day period — or a downward trajectory in the number of positive cases as compared to total tests over two weeks.

Though Georgia has achieved neither, President Donald Trump initially said he supports Kemp’s decision.

“He’s a very capable he knows what he’s doing, he’s done a good job as governor, Georgia,” the president said.

Twenty-four hours later Trump rescinded his approval. In his daily White House Press briefing Wednesday he said it was “too soon” to open beauty salons and tattoo parlors.

“I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the phase one guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia,” Trump said.

He added that he still thinks Kemp “must do what he thinks is right.”

On Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 1,242 new infections over a 24-hour period. This is the highest single-day tally in two weeks for the state.

In addition, 94 people died, doubling the Peach State’s previous one-day record.

As of noon Wednesday, Georgia has more than 20,700 cases statewide — that’s a 4.3 % increase in total cases from Tuesday.

Over the past two weeks, the rate of positive tests has remained above 22% and fewer than 1% of the state’s population has been tested.

Kemp said he’s working with the University System of Georgia to change that.

“As many of you know Augusta University helped launched a telemedicine app as part of their comprehensive plan to screen, test and treat Georgia patients through an algorithm designed by medical experts through the Medical College of Georgia,” he said Monday.

A chart on the state’s website shows a downward trend for the last six days.

The governor’s office believes Georgia is on a path to meet the 14-day threshold by May 1, though it’s throwing open doors to businesses well before they really know.