North Carolina church linked to over 120 COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NBC) – A church in North Carolina is being linked to more than 120 positive COVID-19 cases.

Health officials have connected the COVID-19 positive numbers to the United House of Prayer For All People in Charlotte. Three deaths and seven hospitalizations were also tied to the church.

Mecklenburg County is prohibiting the house of worship to hold in-person gatherings until at least Nov. 5.

County leaders say if the church doesn’t comply, the county will go to court to get a temporary restraining order.