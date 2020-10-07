Coastal Health District director reacts to new info on airborne spread of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Centers for Disease Control is offering the latest guidance on how COVID-19 is spread, including the potential for airborne spread.

The agency indicates that “people are more likely to become infected the longer and closer they are to a person with COVID-19.”

Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District, says concerns remain, especially for those who enter indoor spaces with poor ventilation.

“From what we’ve been saying locally, the message is the same,” said Davis. “You need to wear a mask, socially distance and avoid gatherings, and especially limit your participation in gatherings that are indoors for any extended period of time.”

The CDC also acknowledges some cases where transmission may have happened when people were more than 6 feet apart. Its website says: “in these instances, transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces that often involved activities that caused heavier breathing, like singing or exercise. Such environments and activities may contribute to the buildup of virus-carrying particles.”

Davis says in some instances, the 6 feet rule is not good enough.

“That may not be enough distance if you’re indoors and I’m fully in agreement with that, that I don’t think 6 feet indoors in a crowded situation is enough social distancing, and especially if you’re going to be engaged in things where you’re laughing, talking loudly or singing,” he said.

The Coastal Health District director says people need to be aware of the latest guidance to make decisions about their activities, including whether to go to such places as bars.

He also says despite what you may hear, that “COVID remains a concern.”

“It is not going away,” Davis added.

He says health officials are expecting a resurgence of the disease because as the weather gets colder, more people will be spending more time inside.

While many people who contract the virus may end up with mild symptoms, Davis says that certainly has not been the case for everyone.

“We know many people wound up with prolonged hospital stays, prolonged time on a ventilator, and those who, unfortunately, have also died,” Davis said, “and that’s not an insignificant number. There are a lot of people who have died from COVID-19.”