New COVID vaccine clinic to open in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic is opening up to the public on Monday.

In partnership with the West Chatham YMCA, the Chatham County Health Department will open doors to the new site at 9 a.m.

Vaccinations will be offered for free at the 165 Isaac G. LaRoche Drive location from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and their boosters, will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Thursdays, Pfizer and Moderna, boosters included, will be offered.

Although walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are recommended and can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org.

Should you need assistance making an appointment, call 912-230-5506. The vaccine hotline is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., excluding holidays.

Vaccinations remain available at the Savannah Fire Department and area health departments. For more details, visit wsav.com/vaccine.