New COVID-19 testing site opening in Statesboro

EGHC held a “soft-launch” on Thursday, September 10 to prepare the site for a full public launch the next week. (via City of Statesboro)

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents in Bulloch County will have more opportunities to get tested for COVID-19 starting next week.

The City of Statesboro and Bulloch County have partnered with East Georgia Healthcare Center (EGHC) to offer free testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The new site, located at Luetta Moore Park (121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), will be up and running starting Tuesday, Sept. 15.

When patients arrive at the park, there will be two lines: one for drive-thru and one for walk-ins.

Patients arriving by car should stay in their car and await instruction. If a patient is standing in the walk-up line, they will need to remain with their family and maintain a space of 6 feet between themselves and other families.

Anyone, including residents in other counties, can receive a test for free. No referral or appointment is required.

As part of the visit, EGHC will collect vitals, simple medical history and a problem-focused exam, and then administer a swab test for COVID-19.

If a patient is insured, their health insurance will be filed, but EGHC will waive copayments. You should bring a government ID and insurance card if insured.

Officials say funding for the free COVID-19 testing will be provided through filed insurance claims for insured patients and uninsured patients’ tests will be covered by federal COVID-19 relief funding.

With these additional testing days, residents will have access to testing six days a week.

The Bulloch County Health Department offers weekly testing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Saturdays, tests are available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Health department appointments can be scheduled online here.

Patients don’t need to schedule an appointment for the EGHC testing site but can call 912-764-9196 with questions.