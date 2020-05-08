Music community faces unique questions on safe post-quarantine performances

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — As pandemic restrictions start to ease, voice teachers, music directors and singers across the country are pondering a number of questions on a safe return to the stage.

Since singers typically release more saliva and breath than someone who’s just speaking, does it mean their social distancing requirements are different than for the average person?

How can a choir effectively practice and perform if they need to remain at least six feet apart at all times?

Plus, if voice lessons have to switch to a remote and virtual format, how will that impact the way singers and teachers pick up on tone and pitch?

Those are just a few of the thoughts circulating the minds of many in the music performance world amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have university professors, community chorus directors, private voice instructors, K-12 music teachers — everyone is trying to seek a solution,” Allen Henderson, Georgia Southern University professor of voice, told WSAV.com NOW.

“They are being asked by administrators and others to come up with plans for which none of us are experts at,” said Henderson, who’s also the executive director of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS).

That need to come up with much-needed answers is why Anderson, NATS and several other national organizations put together a free webinar called “A Conversation: What Do Science and Data Say About the Near-Term Future of Singing?”

The popular virtual event, held on May 5, drew in more than 2,000 registrants within 24 hours of its announcement, and it quickly reached its 5,000-person limit.

The goal was to discuss fact-based solutions to protect singers, conductors and teachers.

Along with Henderson, panelists included Dr. Donald Milton, professor of Environmental Health at the University of Maryland School of Public Health and Dr. Lucinda Halstead, an otolaryngologist and medical director of the Medical University of South Carolina’s Evelyn Trammell Institute for Voice and Swallowing.

“There are many outbreaks that started in churches, where you have a large number of people who are singing loudly,” Halstead shared during her presentation, later noting that there are currently no facial barriers that are currently considered safe for singing.

As to whether there is such a thing as a “safe” choir rehearsal in the current climate, Halstead simply stated, “No.”

She and others on the webinar also took a look at how music leaders can start preparing their singers for an uncertain future and what data shows about the comfort level of audiences making a return to live shows.

There are still lots of other questions that need answers as the music community works to develop solutions, including whether virtual rehearsals or performances are a possibility.

“From a choral standpoint, we have latency issues,” Henderson said. “You don’t see anyone having live virtual choir rehearsals because of the time lag of trying to have 40 people sync their voices in a live situation, which is impossible currently.”

He added that in these early stages of making plans, he and others want to ensure that science, as it relates to their profession, is on the table as people start to make crucial decisions.

“One reason we scheduled this webinar was we knew institutions were going to be making plans, school systems were going to be trying to figure out, ‘what is our way forward?’” Henderson said.

“We want to make sure that we’re providing data for people so that they can make the best-informed decisions for their situations,” he said.

The full webinar is available to view on the NATS YouTube page.