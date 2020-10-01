Moving during a pandemic

(NBC News) – The coronavirus pandemic has pushed lots of people to pack up and move this year.

According to recent polls one third of Americans are considering moving to less densely populated areas, and the number of young adults living with one or more of their parents grew to 26.6 million, an increase of 2.6 million from February.

Chuck Kuhn, president and CEO of JK Moving, says business is booming.

“We’ve seen a 44% increase in move volume from May through September,” Kuhn says. “That’s a tremendous increase for us during peak season.”



Kuhn recommends shopping around for a mover and asking prospective companies about their COVID-19 policy.

“When they go out to the job sites, they’re wearing masks. They’re wearing gloves, our trucks are being sterilized daily,” he says of his own crews.

