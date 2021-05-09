Movie crews return to Tybee Island after pandemic pause

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Movie crews are returning to Georgia’s largest public beach for the first time since the coronavirus forced a long pause between productions.

Filmmakers used Tybee Island as a backdrop last month to film scenes for a Korean War movie titled “Devotion.” A new production is scheduled to roll into town next week, with four days of filming for “The In Between” scheduled to start Monday.

Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions told WTOC-TV that it’s great to see film productions return to the small beach community east of Savannah.

Sessions said she’s considering asking Tybee Island’s city council to charge future productions a fee that would help fund beach renourishment projects.

