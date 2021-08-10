More than 200 SCCPSS students contract COVID-19, 1000 plus in quarantine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 200 Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) students have contracted COVID-19 and more than 1,100 are in quarantine. Students returned to school last Wednesday.

SCCPSS released its first weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon. SCCPSS says 224 students tested positive and 1,127 are in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who’s positive. A press briefing to discuss recent infections is planned for Wednesday morning at 9.

Along with the students, 46 personnel have tested positive and 72 are in quarantine.

SCCPSS said Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett has asked parents not to send their children to school if they aren’t feeling well or have tested positive for COVID-19. The school system also requires masks to be worn by all students and faculty.