More than 1,000 Beaufort County students in quarantine

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – More than 1,000 students in the Beaufort County School District were quarantined Tuesday as a result of COVID-19 exposure, a spokeswoman confirmed.

There are about 22,000 students in the school district.

First reported by The Island Packet, 87 staff members are also quarantining.

BCSD confirmed 75 coronavirus cases among students and staff last week and 123 the week prior.

The number of students quarantined — 1,011 — reflects close contacts, not positive cases. Candace Bruder, the district’s director of communications, tells News 3 many students were exposed to the virus outside of the school environment, from contact with family or friends or taking part in recreational activities.

Following the winter break, BCSD resumed face-to-face instruction five days a week, starting on Jan. 4. The majority of students remained under a hybrid learning model with others receiving virtual instruction only.

