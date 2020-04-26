Mobile COVID-19 unit to travel between 3 Georgia communities without access to testing

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced a new mobile COVID-19 testing plan for drive-thru sites in Georgia communities without access to testing.

Starting Monday, a mobile testing unit will travel between Augusta, Milledgeville and Tifton on a rotating basis. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials.

“Serving Augusta, Milledgeville, Tifton, and the surrounding regions, this mobile unit will be a game-changing step in our efforts to ensure access to COVID-19 across Georgia,” Governor Kemp said. “Increased testing is critical as we continue the measured process of safely reopening parts of our state, and I am grateful to our many partners with Walmart, eTrueNorth, and in these communities which provided support to get this operation online.”

The unit will test Georgians who are showing symptoms of COVID-19. In addition, all healthcare providers and first responders can be tested whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. An appointment for testing can be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, but on-site scheduling will also be available.

Below is the schedule for the new mobile COVID-19 testing unit.

Augusta

When: Monday and Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting

Where: Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Hephzibah, GA 3081

Milledgeville

When: Wednesday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting

Where: Directly across Lawrence Road from 240 Lawrence Road, Milledgeville, GA 3106

Tifton

When: Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting

Where: Tift County National Guard Armory, 3111 U.S. 41 S, Tifton, GA 31794

Below is additional testing information for the new mobile sites.

Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing. On-site scheduling will be available for those who are not able to schedule online. For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.

Anyone being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check, and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to walk-ups; those being tested must be in a car.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on-site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical professional to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart healthcare professionals and eTrueNorth team members.