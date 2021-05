COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Applications are now available for people who need help paying back rent and utilities in South Carolina because of the pandemic.

People who qualify can get up to 12 months of aid for rent or utility bills that date back to March 2020. They can also qualify for up to three months of future rental assistance.

WIS-TV reports the SC Stay Plus program aims to help keep evictions at bay, and help renters and landlords get back on their feet across the state.