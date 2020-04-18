Memorial Health to start rapid testing for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hospitals around the Coastal Empire are constantly changing their plans to adapt to the needs of patients. Memorial Health is giving News 3 a look at their latest efforts.

The amount of COVID-19 patients coming into Memorial Health in Savannah seems to have slowed down. The hospital is still taking all precautions to keep patients and staff safe. Memorial Health physicians say they are ready for a potential surge of COVID-19 cases.

“We have not seen a true surge yet. I think that is a testament to how serious we took this as a community and a state,” Memorial Health’s Associate Chief Medical Associate, Dr. Stephen Thacker said.

The hospital is ready with equipment if this possibility becomes a reality. Earlier this month a mobile emergency room tent was put in place for an increase of patients.

“You will not see us pull back on a lot of these additional enhancements for patient safety and health care safety in the coming weeks because we think this is part of why we’ve gotten to where we are,” Thacker said.

As of Friday, a total of 45 patients have tested positive at Memorial Health. 24 are currently admitted to the hospital being treated for the virus with 17 of those patients receiving care in the ICU. More than half of the patients who’ve tested positive is now recovering at home. Dr. Thacker said coronavirus models that track the outbreak show that Savannah is beating the curve.

“It is reassuring to hear that we have changed in every model that you look to the number of people who are getting sick from this in a surge environment is lower,” Thacker said.

Dr. Thacker says the way we are living in is the new normal for now and he remains hopeful that the state and country will continue what it needs to do to keep everyone safe.

“Because until we have a vaccine that’s reliable and provides protection for our communities at large there’s always going to be a concern about a patient having coronavirus,” Thacker said.

Memorial Health is still only testing patients who need to be admitted to the hospital. As soon as Monday they will have access to rapid testing that can return results within 45 minutes. Usually the test takes about one to two days to return results.

“Real world experience would likely be an hour and a half turnaround for a provider. If we dedicated that machine to just those tests we could do about 400 per day,” Thacker said.

He says that amount of tests will not be necessary at this time. Dr. Thacker also adds that the hospital hasn’t had any staff test positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with it while working.