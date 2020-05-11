Memorial Health sees one case of mysterious illness believed to be linked to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Health officials nationwide are seeing a new mysterious illness that’s affecting children that are possibly linked to the coronavirus.

Health officials at Memorial Health in Savannah are learning new information after younger patients who’ve caught the coronavirus are now seeing new symptoms.

“The more we care for patients from beginning to end and through recovery for COVID-19 we’re learning more and more about unusual and less common presentations of this disease,” Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Memorial Health, Dr. Stephen Thacker said.

Children are rarely the target for COVID-19 but now a new illness possibly connected to the virus is targeting children. It’s called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.

“The worry is that in some of these children who have had this Multisystem Inflammatory Disease related to COVID they’ve gotten really sick quickly,” Dr. Thacker said.

New York State reports 85 cases and three deaths. Thacker tells News 3 at least one pediatric patient has come down with symptoms of this disease at Memorial Health and has since recovered at home.

“If a parent’s got a child who’s got fevers that are lasting too long where there may be swelling that they feel like they’re seeing or unusual rashes that they’re seeing on the child’s body, they should reach out to their primary care doctor,” Dr. Thacker said.

The symptoms can mirror other inflammatory illnesses like Kawasaki Disease. It’s a rare disease that if not detected can affect the heart.

“And now we’re recognizing there’s other consequences or manifestations of this infection that are less frequent that we just need to be vigilant for,” Dr. Thacker said.

Health officials are still learning more about this latest disease targeting children. They say if you’re seeing any symptoms to contact your health care provider or visit an emergency room.