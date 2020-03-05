Memorial Health limits entrances, screens visitors for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fears about the spread of the coronavirus still loom after two cases were confirmed in Fulton County, Georgia. Memorial Health is adopting a strict new screening process for all visitors starting Thursday.

None of the patients at Memorial Health have tested positive for the coronavirus and hospital administrators say they want to keep it that way. That’s why they’re making sure they stay ahead of the virus by implementing these new guidelines.

The main goal is to protect patients, visitors, and caregivers. With the increasing numbers of those infected with the coronavirus and with some cases being spread via the community, Memorial Health is ramping up their safeguard systems.

“Visitors and families can expect that they will be screened before they enter the physical building so just outside of our entrances we will have staff members who will meet them and greet them and find out why they’re coming to the hospital,” Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Thacker with Memorial Health said.

These doors have been opening freely for visitors and patients seeking medical help but that will change starting Thursday. Screeners will now be at seven entrances.

ER (24/7)

Sunday – Saturday Heart & Vascular Institute (5 a.m. – 8 p.m.) Main Entrance of the Hospital (6 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Monday – Friday Day Surgery (4 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Outpatient Service at Building 100 (5 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Pre-Surgery Testing (7 a.m. – 4 p.m.) Anderson Cancer Institute (7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)



Doctor Thacker said in some cases lax screening methods have led to some health professionals and others being exposed to the virus. Memorial Health hopes to avoid that by making visitors answer a series of questions before they are allowed entry.

“Do you have a fever, do you have a cough or trouble breathing or shortness of breath and then also still importantly have you had travel to areas of the world where COVID-19 is still rapidly spreading,” Dr. Thacker said.

And while there are no known cases of COVID-19 outside of Fulton County Memorial Health is staying ahead of this virus. Thacker said it’s a precaution not a sign of panic. They’re asking that you be honest during the screening process to protect everyone.

“The goal here is to ensure that those who might share or spread the virus get the care they need,” Dr. Thacker said.

Memorial health is in contact with their sister hospitals in Chatham County and believes they will follow along with a similar plan.

News 3 reached out to Saint Joseph’s Candler Hospital to find out what precautions they are taking in light of the coronavirus scare.

They said they are currently screening patients for COVID-19 by asking about recent travel history or contact with people who might have traveled to countries with sustained COVID-19 transmission. They are also checking visitors for fever, cough or shortness of breath.