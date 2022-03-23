SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In the past two years, hospitals haven’t been able to celebrate much. But that wasn’t the case for Memorial Health on Wednesday, when the hospital reported zero COVID-19 patients.

Memorial Health said it has been 734 days since the hospital reported its first COVID-19 positive patient, which was March 19, 2020.

“Memorial Health’s team knows this pandemic isn’t over, but they are celebrating this day and recognizing the great stride made by our community to get to this point,” a spokesperson said in a press release.

Tuesday, Dr. Stephen Thacker who is Memorial Health’s Associate Chief Medical Officer spoke with media detailing what the hospital has learned in the more than two years battling the novel coronavirus.

“And so we’ve come a long way in two years,” Thacker said. “At the beginning of the pandemic there was so much unknown about how do would take care of people.”

He said the medical community has learned how to treat patients and Americans now have access to more reliable testing, including at-home kits.

Thacker also said new anti-viral medications have been able to help treat people as outpatients. And he said the game changer was the development of safe and effective vaccines that prevent people from contracting the virus.

He continues to urge all those who have not been vaccinated to consider getting the shots.

“Because it’s the most safe and effective way to prevent yourself and your community from being harmed from the virus moving forward.”

Sill, Thacker reminds the community that 850 people in Chatham County have died of COVID 19 and that statewide, more than 35,000 Georgians have died.

“So, sobering statistics that changed what the face of our communities,” Thacker said. “So we need to make sure that we remember that and not just focus on the loss but make sure that we learn something in this process.”